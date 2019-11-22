Update on Whitehall water issues

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Phil Smith announced Friday that officials have verified that the water system there has been operating at full capacity since Thursday afternoon. A boil water advisory remains in effect until crews can test the water for two full days.

The village has been dealing with water issues since a leak in the system prompted officials to turn off the supply for a short time and declare a water emergency. Residents were then asked to conserve water while crews repaired the issue. The problems were compounded by the fact air made its way into the system meaning crews had to take extra time to clear the lines.

Bottled Water is available at the Village Office (57 Skenesborough Drive) until 4:00 p.m. Friday and the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company (located at 48 Main Street) for any residents in need.