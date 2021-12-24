Update on KN-95 mask and at-home COVID test kit distribution in Albany

by: Richard Roman

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the City of Albany received more than 30,000 KN-95 masks and approximately 3,000 At-Home COVID test kits as part of a County-wide initiative by local leaders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID. The city’s COVID Equity Task Force has helped determine the most equitable and prompt distribution of these vital and scarce resources.

As a result, the City of Albany distributed more than 13,000 KN-95 masks and nearly 2,500 At-Home COVID test kits to a variety of community-based organizations that serve populations susceptible to a higher risk of severe illness. In addition, officials have ensured the protection of the city’s frontline workforce, by retaining a limited number of KN-95 masks and COVID tests for use by employees during instances of possible workplace-related exposures.

List of community-based organizations include:

  • Albany Housing Authority
  • AVillage
  • Black Nurses Coalition
  • Capital District Latinos
  • Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Collaboratory
  • In Our Own Voices, Neighborhood Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NNORC)
  • Radix Ecological Sustainability Center
  • RISSE
  • South End Children’s Cafe
  • South Mall Towers
  • St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
  • Trinity Alliance

For more information on where to locate a COVID test, residences can visit the Albany County Department of Health or New York State Department of Health websites. more than 7,500 KN-95 masks will be also made available through the City’s 15 Common Council members.

