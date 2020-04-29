Update on essential workers at Ellis and how they deal with coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County legislator Michelle Osterelich was joined by Lisa Ayers, The Director of Public Health and Deanna Lipscomb, the Director of Employee and Occupational Health for Ellis Medicine on Wednesday. They spoke on the protocols in place at Ellis when an employee is quarantined or tests positive for COVID-19.

Lipscomb said that currently if a subject is on quarantine, meaning they may have had contact with a person that tested positive for the virus but has not exhibited symptoms, they can only drive to and from work. She went on to say that if an employee does test positive or exhibiting symptoms they are placed in isolation for seven days.

If an employee in isolation hasn’t had a fever for 72 hours without medication and their symptoms are improving they are allowed to return to work. Ellis is making sure that every employee is wearing a mask and following guidelines to keep their employees and patients safe. All employees at Ellis are considered essential.

