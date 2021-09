HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Police are still searching for missing teen Braina Carlton, 15, of Hudson Falls.

Police released an updated photograph of Briana, last seen on Martindale Avenue in Hudson Falls on Sept. 23, around 10 p.m. Police said.

Briana is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention, Police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Briana, please contact the Hudson Falls Police Department at (518) 747-4011.