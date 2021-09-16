Update: Man arrested in vandalizing BLM mural

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Police arrested Ian Rawlinson, 43, of Albany, for vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural, on Lark Street.

At around 3 p.m., Albany Police said, responded to the BLM mural on Lark Street between Hudson Avenue and Lancaster Street, for reports of a man vandalizing the mural with graffiti.

Rawlison had used white spray paint to write the letters “KKK” and draw burning crosses on the mural, Police said.

Police arrested Rawlison, on Madison Avenue near Lark St., charged with fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, as a hate crime.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, in Albany Criminal Court.

