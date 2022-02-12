MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) say a 10-12 week old Rottweiler who was discovered abandoned and severely injured, underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his jaw on Friday. The puppy was left to die in a box at a parking lot of a Troy gas station on February 7.

According to officials, the puppy’s jaw was broken on both sides and his ribs were fractured in at least seven locations. A good Samaritan brought the pup to MHHS on Monday, after tracing sounds of cries coming from the box in the cold. They say he has plates on both sides of his jaw with seven screws on the right side and eight on the left to hold his little jaw together.

Officials said the pup, now named Deniro, begins his healing process. MHHS continues to ask for the community’s help to identify anyone involved, who has seen this dog, knows its owner, or has any information.

MHHS urges anyone with information to reach out to their tip line at 518-434-8128, extension 203, or email animalcruelty@mohawkhumanesociety.org, with a detailed message and callback information. They say these are tip lines only.

In addition, MHHS and police ask anyone who has surveillance footage who lives near the RPI campus, including Congress Street to check their footage between the evening of Sunday, February 6, and Monday, February 7. MHHS said adoption requests are not being taken at this time, as he will be in foster care for months