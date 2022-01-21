Update: DA announces additional charges of kidnapping and assault in Fulton County

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County District Attorney has announced additional charges against one of the individuals Nicole Elmore, who allegedly kidnapped a woman and tortured her in Fulton County that began January 1. Police say Investigators determined the alleged conduct continued in Montgomery County, where the victim was then transported by Elmore and co-defendant Justin Wilson, to the Knights Inn in Amsterdam.

Elmore was arrested in Fulton County, along with Wilson, on January 6, 2022, of the alleged incident of a woman known to the defendants. On Thursday, Elmore was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

According to police following extensive investigations and interviews, Elmore was additionally charged in Montgomery County.

Charges include:

First degree attempted murder (felony)

First degree aggravated sexual abuse (felony)

First degree assault (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment, and conspiracy (both felonies)

Elmore could face a maximum of life imprisonment if convicted on the highest charge of attempted murder in the first degree. Charges in Montgomery County against Justin Wilson are still impending.