Update: Ashdown Road bridge project to continue

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 9, Saratoga County officials said the delivery of steel has shifted the project closer to the initial timeline of its construction of the Ashdown Road bridge, estimated to be completed by mid-October.

“We are encouraged by this latest development. The steel delivery and installation are major steps forward in ensuring the bridge opens to traffic as soon as possible, allowing safe passage for the many residents who use Ashdown Road,” Clifton Park Supervisor, Phil Barrett said.

Delays in acquiring materials through the general supply chain, along with labor shortages delayed the initial timeline in construction, which had been expected to be completed in September of this year.

Additional federal regulations County officials said, posed challenges related to the scheduling of work, regarding construction near railways.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19