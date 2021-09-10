Update: Ashdown Road bridge project to continue

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 9, Saratoga County officials said the delivery of steel has shifted the project closer to the initial timeline of its construction of the Ashdown Road bridge, estimated to be completed by mid-October.

“We are encouraged by this latest development. The steel delivery and installation are major steps forward in ensuring the bridge opens to traffic as soon as possible, allowing safe passage for the many residents who use Ashdown Road,” Clifton Park Supervisor, Phil Barrett said.

Delays in acquiring materials through the general supply chain, along with labor shortages delayed the initial timeline in construction, which had been expected to be completed in September of this year.

Additional federal regulations County officials said, posed challenges related to the scheduling of work, regarding construction near railways.