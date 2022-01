MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, at about 9:13 a.m., New York State Police said all lanes were closed on the Northway southbound ramps to/from Exit 17S due to a tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal that rolled over. All lanes on the ramp have reopened at 1:44 p.m.

According to police no injuries or arrests have been reported. No further information is available at this time.

