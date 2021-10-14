UPDATE: 3 people arrested in connection to Livingston Ave shooting

by: Sara Rizzo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on the 600 block of Livingston Avenue in Albany. The shooting happened October 13 around 9 p.m. between Ontario and Terminal Streets.

Albany police said a 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Police said one of the people arrested is facing a charge of attempted murder. Two guns were confiscated.

