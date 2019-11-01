Upcycled bird sculptures on display on Lark Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The location of the former Lark Street Flower Market is now home to a public art project using upcycled materials.

Chip Fasciana is creating a series of bird sculptures inspired by street names, including Lark, Jay, Dove, – using recycled materials, including leftover items from the former tenant.

“The Upcycled Birds of Center Square project is taking an environmentally conscious approach to public sculpture. We’re not only looking to provide art for public beautification, but to use the project as a way to educate the youth, local artists and the public about the environmental benefits of finding creative ways to upcycle single-use materials,” said Fasciana.

Local students in the community will be in attendance of the open house and will be able to watch the artists at work.