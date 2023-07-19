GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you looking for outdoor educational programs about wildlife? Head to Grafton Lakes State Park this weekend for an amphibian adventure and a free program about animal skulls and pelts.

The Amphibian Adventure will run from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Participants will search the shorelines and learn to identify different species of amphibians. Registration is required. The program costs $2 per person and is open to kids ages 6 and older.

On Sunday, join park staff at the Conklin Program Tent on Long Pond Beach for the Summer Beach Program about skulls and skins. The program is open to all ages, and registration is not required. Guests will learn about local wildlife and be able to handle and observe skulls and pelts.