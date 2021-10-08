Upcoming ‘Pop-Up’ vaccine clinics at Cohoes City Schools

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 15, Cohoes City School District will host a ‘Pop-Up’ clinic to encourage residents of the importance of getting the COVID vaccine.

“Vaccination equity is a critical piece to beating COVID for good, and we continue to monitor vaccination rates for zip codes across the county,” said County Executive McCoy. “Unfortunately, despite Albany County having a solid first dose vaccination rate of nearly 72%, the City of Cohoes has been lagging behind somewhat at around 63%.”

The first ‘Pop-Up’ clinic will be held in the cafeteria of the Cohoes Middle School at 7 Bevan St, in Cohoes, NY, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by another ‘Pop-Up’ site at Cohoes High School’s old gymnasium at 1 Tiger Circle, Cohoes, NY., from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Students will be required to bring a completed form with a parent or guardian signature to the vaccine clinic in order to receive a shot. Those forms can be found at the school’s main office, through ParentSquare, or download the PDF form here.

Those not able to attend the vaccination clinics at Cohoes City Schools, Albany County, will host POD’s every day of the week throughout the area, including the upcoming Fall Fest at Lawson Lake and at the Albany County Department of Health in Albany.

Upcoming Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (offering Pfizer Booster, 1st, and 2nd, Doses):

Saturday, October 23, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m ., Albany County Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush,

., Albany County Fall Fest, Lawson Lake County Park, 293 Lawson Lake Road, Feura Bush, Saturday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m ., Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Corner of Madison Ave. & Grand St, Albany, N.Y.

., Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Corner of Madison Ave. & Grand St, Albany, N.Y. Saturday, November 13, time TBD, Black Expo, Albany Capital Center, 55 Eagle St, Albany, N.Y.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.