Upcoming Saratoga County COVID vaccination and booster shot clinics

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County has announced two primary COVID-19 vaccination clinics and two Pfizer booster shot clinics for seniors. The booster clinics are for those age 65 or older who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior to the date of the clinic they attend.

The clinics are:

  • October 19, Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Saratoga Casino Hotel
  • October 20, Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic, 9 a.m. to noon at the Saratoga County Public Safety Building
  • October 19, Pfizer booster shots, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Saratoga Casino Hotel
  • October 22, Pfizer booster shots, 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Gavin Park in Saratoga Springs

Registration is required for all clinics. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance is required. To register, you can visit the Saratoga County website or call the county’s COVID-19 Booster Clinic Call Center at (518) 693-1075.

Individuals who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines are not eligible to attend the booster shot clinics.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the county website or call (518) 584-7460 ext. 8327.

