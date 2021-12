Upcoming Road Closures and No Parking Restrictions for Last Run Winter 5k

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released upcoming road closures and parking restrictions for Last Run Winter 5K. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Road Closures

Saturday, December 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

State Street between South Swan Street and Eagle Street

Saturday, December 11, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Washington Avenue from Dove Street to Eagle Street

State Street between Lodge Street and Eagle Street

Eagle Street between State Street and Pine Street (northbound from Howard St area will have access to State Street eastbound only)

South Swan Street northbound from Madison Avenue to Chestnut Street

Saturday, December 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

State Street between Robin Street and South Swan Street

Willett Street between State Street and Madison Avenue

Washington Park – All park roadways , including Henry Johnson Boulevard

, including Henry Johnson Boulevard South Swan Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue (Upper and lower roadways)

Dove Street southbound at Spring Street to State Street

Lark Street between Madison Avenue and Washington Avenue Lark St., will remain open northbound only between Chestnut Street and Lancaster Street for Chestnut Street residents only

Henry Johnson Boulevard between State Street and Madison Avenue

Hamilton Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street

Jay Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street

Lancaster Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street

Chestnut Street between Dove Street and South Swan Street

Parking Restrictions

Saturday, December 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

State Street, both sides, from South Swan Street to Eagle Street

Saturday, December 11, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.