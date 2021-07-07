Upcoming parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police Department has announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Friday, July 9:
- From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street near 301 Lark Street for a move.
- From 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 336 State Street for a move.
- From 12:00 p.m. until Saturday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jefferson Street near 142 Jefferson Street for a move.
- From 9:00 a.m. until Saturday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street near 190 Jay Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, July 10:
- From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be retricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 337.5 Madison Avenue for a move.
- from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Lake Avenue from Mercer Street to Warren Street for a charity event.
- From 8:00 a.m. until Monday, July 12 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 401 Hamilton Street for a move.