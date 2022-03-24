ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Thursday, March 24
- On Thursday, March 24th from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of James Street from Steuben Street to Pine Street for service vehicles.
Friday, March 25
- On Friday, March 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Alexander Street from 50 Alexander Street to Elizabeth Street for a funeral.
- Beginning on Friday, March 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, March 28th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Orange Street from 194-196 Orange Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, March 26
- On Saturday, March 26th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of James Street just south of Steuben Street for a crane.
- Beginning on Saturday, March 26th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, March 27th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
Sunday, March 27
- On Sunday, March 27th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 26 Willett Street for a move.