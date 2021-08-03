Upcoming parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police announced multiple parking restrictions from Tuesday, August 3 to Friday, August 6.

Tuesday, August 3

  • On Tuesday, August 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral. 
  • Tuesday, August 3 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Glenwood Street from 31 Glenwood Street to Fairview Avenue for service vehicles. 

Wednesday, August 4

  • On Wednesday, August 4 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Warren Street from Ontario Street to Quail Street for road restoration. 
  • Beginning on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, August 6 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of McArdle Avenue from Livingston Avenue to Beverly Avenue for street and sidewalk work. 

Thursday, August 5

  • Thursday, August 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of South Swan Street near 154 South Swan Street for a move. 
  • Thursday, August 5 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Rosemont Street from Washington Avenue to the dead end past Lincoln Avenue for street and sidewalk work. 
  • Thursday, August 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street just west of Clinton Street for a large truck delivery. 
  • Thursday, August 5 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ontario Street from Madison Avenue to Myrtle Avenue for road restoration. 
  • Thursday, August 5 at 6:00 a.m. until Saturday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Sheridan Avenue from Robin Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard for street and sidewalk work. 
  • Thursday, August 5 at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 12 at 5:00 p.m., both sides of West Erie Street from New Scotland Avenue to Fairview Avenue for gas install. 
  • Thursday, August 5 at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, august 12 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Homestead Avenue from 22-28 Homestead Avenue for sidewalk work. 
  • Thursday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 307 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles. 

Friday, August 6

  • Friday, August 6th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Morris Street near 375 Morris Street for a move. 
  • Friday, August 6th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street for event vehicles. 
  • Friday, August 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Ontario Street from Warren Street to Woodlawn Avenue for road restoration.
  • Friday, August 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ontario Street from Woodlawn Avenue to Avenue B for road restoration. 
  • Friday, August 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Ontario Street from Avenue B to New Scotland Avenue for road restoration. 

