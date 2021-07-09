Upcoming parking restrictions in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
no parking generic

no parking generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting July 9 Albany will be having no parking restrictions from July 9 through July 16.

Friday, July 9.

  • July 9 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of First Street from 16-24 First Street for service vehicles.

Saturday, July 10

  • July 10 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from Ontario Street to Quail Street for paving. 

Sunday, July 11

  • July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Park Avenue near 921 Park Avenue for a move. 

Monday, July 12

  • July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of South Swan Street just north of Washington Avenue for service vehicles.
  • July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, July 14 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Homestead Avenue from Lincoln Avenue to Washington Avenue for a gas install.
  • July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Southern Boulevard from 57 Southern Boulevard to Delaware Avenue for gas install. 
  • July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for elecrical pole replacement:
    • North side of Myrtle Avenue from 899 Myrtle Ave to West Lawrence St. 
    • North side of Myrtle Avenue from 815-825 Myrtle Ave.
    • North side of Myrtle Ave from 673 Myrtle Ave to Partridge St. 
  • July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Yates Street from 486-526 Yates Street for electrical pole replacement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire