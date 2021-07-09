Upcoming parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting July 9 Albany will be having no parking restrictions from July 9 through July 16.
Friday, July 9.
- July 9 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of First Street from 16-24 First Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, July 10
- July 10 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from Ontario Street to Quail Street for paving.
Sunday, July 11
- July 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Park Avenue near 921 Park Avenue for a move.
Monday, July 12
- July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of South Swan Street just north of Washington Avenue for service vehicles.
- July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, July 14 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Homestead Avenue from Lincoln Avenue to Washington Avenue for a gas install.
- July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Southern Boulevard from 57 Southern Boulevard to Delaware Avenue for gas install.
- July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for elecrical pole replacement:
- North side of Myrtle Avenue from 899 Myrtle Ave to West Lawrence St.
- North side of Myrtle Avenue from 815-825 Myrtle Ave.
- North side of Myrtle Ave from 673 Myrtle Ave to Partridge St.
- July 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Yates Street from 486-526 Yates Street for electrical pole replacement.