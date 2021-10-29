Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany, Oct. 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 29, the Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany. Police said vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and, or tow.

On Friday, from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from State Street to Chestnut Street for emergency sewer work.

On Monday, November 1, at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 3, at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Dove Street near 47 Dove Street.

Also beginning on Monday, November 1, until Friday, November 5, at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for a city project: