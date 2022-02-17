ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Friday, February 18
- On Friday, February 18, parking is restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue from O’Leary Boulevard to West Erie Street for a funeraln from 8:00 a.m., until 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 19
- On Saturday, February 19, parking is restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus from 12:00 a.m., until 11:59 p.m.
Monday, February 21
- On Monday, February 21, from 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m., parking is restricted on the north side of Elm Street near 179 Elm Street for service vehicles.