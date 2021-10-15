Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 15, the Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany.
October 18
- October 18 at 6 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Henry Johnson Boulevard from 9 Henry Johnson Boulevard to State Street for service vehicles.
- October 18 at 7 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Main Avenue from Park Avenue to Morris Street for sidewalk replacement.
- October 18 at 8 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Dove Street near 37 Dove Street for service vehicles.
- October 18 at 6 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue from fire hydrant to Academy Park for paving.
- October 18 at 6 a.m. until Friday, October 29 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Catherine Street from Clinton Street to Elizabeth Street for DGS.
October 19
- October 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Spring Street from 66-90 Spring Street for tree removal.
- October 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ver Plank Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for service vehicles.
- October 19 from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Grand Street from Market Street to Hamilton Street for event at Times Union Center.
- October 19 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Westerlo Street from South Pearl Street to Trinity Place and the north side of Ash Grove Place from Trinity Street to Grand Street for service vehicles.
- October 19 at 6:30 a.m. until Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from 493 Hamilton Street to Ontario Street and both sides of Hamilton Street from 450 Hamilton Street to Quail Street for CIPP Lining Project.
October 20
- October 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 340 Madison Avenue for sewer repair.
- October 20 at 7 a.m. until Thursday, October 21 at 5 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ver Plank Street from Lincoln Avenue for the Dead End for service vehicles.
- October 20 at 6:30 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of South Allen Street from 80-106 South Allen Street for CIPP Lining Project.
- October 20 at 6 a.m. until Friday, October 22 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Westerlo Street from South Pearl Street to Grand Street for DGS.
October 21
- October 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Warren Street from Philip Street to Grand Street for a special event.
- October 21 at 6:30 a.m. until Monday, October 25 at 6 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Glendale Avenue from 16-42 Glendale Avenue for CIPP Lining Project.
Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
