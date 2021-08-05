Upcoming no parking restriction in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Friday, August 5
- Friday, August 5 at 8:00 a.m. until Wedensday, September 1 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue near 21 Central Avenue for a dumpster.
- Friday, August 5 at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 2 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Elm Street near 187 Elm Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, August 7
- Saturday, August 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted in the area of Fourth Avenue and Franklin Street for a funeral.
- Saturday, August 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., parking will be restricted both sides of South Pearl Street from Market Street to Beaver Street and both sides of Market Street from Grand Street to South Pearl Street for Albany Empire block party.
Sunday, August 8
- Sunday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Quail Street from Washington Avenue to State Street for a church event.