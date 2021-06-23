Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS1O) -- Reverend Valerie Faust fought her campaign as a challenger to current Albany mayor, Kathy Sheehan. Faust says it was a good fight, and she has a lot to be grateful for.

Faust was hoping to be selected as the second female to run Albany City Hall. It was not her first time running for mayor in Albany. She previously ran as a write in candidate in 2009 and 2013.