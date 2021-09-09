Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, September 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 9, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Friday, September 10
- Friday, September 10 at 3:00 p.m., until Saturday, September 11 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lodge Street just south of Corning Place for a bus.
- Friday, September 10 at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, September 13th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Providence Street from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue and the west side of West Erie Street from New Scotland Avenue to Fairview Avenue for service vehicles.
- Friday, September 10th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, September 17th at 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just south of Wilson Street for underground electrical repairs.
- Friday, September 10th at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Park Avenue just west of West Lawrence Street for a dumpster.
Saturday, September 11
- Saturday, September 11th from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for Jazz Festival
- Both sides of Quay Street from the parking area north to pump station
- Corning Preserve Parking Lot
- Saturday, September 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Sheridan Avenue from Dove Street to South Swan Street and both sides of South Swan Street from Sheridan Avenue to the Dead End for a community block party.
Sunday, September 12
- Sunday, September 12th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted near the Berkshire Boulevard parking area opposite Colonial Avenue for a special event.
- Sunday, September 12th from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Whitehall Road from Matilda Street to Manning Boulevard and both sides of Victoria Way from Whitehall Road back to Whitehall Road for Dunkin Run.