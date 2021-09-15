Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, September 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 15, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Wednesday, September 15
- Wednesday, September 15th from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just south of Orange Street for a bus.
- Wednesday, September 15th at 12:00 a.m. until Friday, September 24th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Brevator Street from Hawkins Street to Washington Avenue for road work.
Thursday, September 16
- Thursday, September 16th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Lake Avenue from Sherman Street to Central Avenue and the parking spots 1-7 on the east side of Lot 8 on Central Avenue for event.
Saturday, September 18
- Saturday, September 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Dana Avenue for a special event.
- Saturday, September 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Dana Avenue near 9 Dana Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, September 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Spring Street near 62 Spring Street for a move.
- Saturday, September 18th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Alden Avenue from Second Avenue to Twiller Street and the south side of Twiller Street from Alden Avenue to Hoffman Avenue for milling, paving and sidewalk work.
- Saturday, September 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Morris Street near 169 Morris Street for a move.
- Saturday, September 18th from 5:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for Pearl Palooza
