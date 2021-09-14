Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, September 14

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Did you buy chicken from 2009 through 2020? Then you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement for $181 million. The defendants include Fieldale Farms Corporation, George's, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, and Tyson Foods.

Prosecutors in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that several corporations conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, a violation of federal and state consumer antitrust laws.