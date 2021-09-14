Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, September 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 14, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Tuesday, September 14
- Beginning on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 14 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of South Swan Street just north of Washington Avenue for service vehicles.
Wednesday, September 15
- Wednesday, September 15 at 4:00 p.m., until Thursday, September 16 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Maplewood Street across from 3 Maplewood Street for a dumpster.
Thursday, September 16
- Thursday, September 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 82 Chestnut Street and the north side of Dana Avenue near 9 Dana Avenue for a move.
- Thursday, September 16th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Arch Street just west of Clinton Street for large truck delivery to Capital City Rescue Mission.
- Thursday, September 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 14th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Robin Street near 20 Robin Street for a dumpster.
- Thursday, September 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, September 22nd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Partridge Street from Park Avenue to Yate Street for gas install.
