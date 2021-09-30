Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, Sept. 30

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 30, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Thursday, September 30
- Thursday, September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Broadway from Pine Street to Columbia Street for underground electrical repairs.
- September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of James Street from Pine Street to Maiden Lane for underground electrical repairs.
- September 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, October 4th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street near 18 Irving Street for service vehicles.
Friday, October 1
- Friday, October 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral.
- Friday, October 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Quail Street from Washington Avenue to State Street for a church function.
Sunday, October 3
- Sunday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 346 State Street for a move.
