Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, Sept. 30

no parking generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 30, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.

Thursday, September 30

  • Thursday, September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Broadway from Pine Street to Columbia Street for underground electrical repairs. 
  • September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of James Street from Pine Street to Maiden Lane for underground electrical repairs. 
  • September 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, October 4th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street near 18 Irving Street for service vehicles.

Friday, October 1

  • Friday, October 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral. 
  • Friday, October 1st from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Quail Street from Washington Avenue to State Street for a church function. 

Sunday, October 3

  • Sunday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 346 State Street for a move. 

