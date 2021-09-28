Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, Sept. 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 28, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.

Wednesday, September 29

  • Wednesday, September 29th at 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 30th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Broadway from Clinton Avenue to Spencer Street for underground electrical repairs. 
  • Wednesday, September 29th at 6:00 a.m. until Wednesday, October 13th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street. 
  • Wednesday, September 29th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, September 15th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Marinello Terrace from 10-18 Marinello Terrace and both sides of Summit Avenue from 68 Summit Avenue to Marinello Terrace for service vehicles. 

Thursday, September 30

  • Thursday, September 30th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Greenway near 392 Greenway for a crane.
  • Thursday, September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 1st at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Quail Street from 363-375 Quail Street for water and sewer repair. 
  • Thursday, September 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, October 6th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Myrtle Avenue from South Main Avenue to Ridgefield Street for gas install.
  • Thursday, September 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 8th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Westerlo Street from 90 Westerlo Street to Grand Street for underground gas main repairs. 

Friday, October 1

  • Friday, October 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street for event vehicles. 
  • Friday, October 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 351 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles. 
  • Friday, October 1st from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Hudson Avenue to Lancaster Street to Twilight Market. 
  • Friday, October 1st at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 3rd at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 136.5 Lancaster Street for a move. 

