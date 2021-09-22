Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, Sept. 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 22, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.
Wednesday, September 22
- Tuesday, September 21st at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, September 24th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Mercer Street from Delaware Avenue to the Dead End.
Thursday, September 23
- Thursday, September 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral.
- Thursday, September 23rd at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, September 24th at 10:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Broadway from North First Street to North Second Street for underground gas main repair.
- Thursday, September 23rd at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, September 24th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Sheridan Avenue from Chapel Street to North Pearl Street for underground electrical repairs.
Friday, September 24
- Friday, September 24th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Grand Street near 100 Grand Street for sewer repair.
- Friday, September 24th from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lancaster Street from 171-202 Lancaster Street for 2021 CIPP Lining Project.
- Friday, September 24th at 7:00 a.m. until Saturday, September 25th at 6:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elk Street from Eagle Street to North Hawk Street and the east side of North Hawk Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street for city co-sppnsored event.
- Friday, September 24th at 5:30 p.m. until Saturday, September 25th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to Eagle Street, both sides of Park Street from Lancaster Street to State Street, and the west side of North Hawk Street from Elk Street to Washington Avenue for city-co-sponsored event.
- Friday, September 24th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, October 24th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Ten Broeck Street near 15 Ten Broeck Street for a lift.
Saturday, September 25
- Saturday, September 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of North Pine Avenue near 44 North Pine Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, September 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 339 A Madison Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, September 25th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street opposite 33 Elm Street for a move.
- Saturday, September 25th from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 381 Madison Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, September 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Warren Street from Philip Street to Grand Street for street fair.
- Saturday, September 25th from 12:01 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of ALL Washington Park Roadways for City co-sponsored event.
- Saturday, September 25th from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street for a special event.
- Saturday, September 25th from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following roadways for Frihofer’s Run for Women:
- Both sides of Washington Ave. from S. Swan St. to Lexington Ave.
- Both sides of Western Ave. from Washington Ave. to Robin St.
- Both sides of Sprague Pl. from Western Ave. to State St.
- Both sides of Henry Johnson Blvd. from Washington Ave. to State St.
- Both sides of Eagle St. from State St. to Columbia St.
- Both sides of State St. from S. Swan St. to Eagle St.
- Both sides of S. Swan St. from Washington Ave. north 6 spaces.
