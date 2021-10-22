Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, October 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police announced their upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany for October 22.
Friday, October 22
- Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 a.m. until Saturday, October 23rd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 146 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.
Sunday, October 24
- Sunday, October 24th at 5:00 a.m. until Monday, October 25th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Lodge Street near the Hilton for a bus.
Monday, October 25
- Monday, October 25th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Livingston Avenue from 202-206 Livingston Avenue for service vehicles.
- Monday, October 25th from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Clinton Street just north and south of Catherine Street for underground gas main repair.
- Monday, October 25th at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 139 Lancaster Street for a move.
- Monday, October 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lincoln Avenue from Homestead Avenue to Roosevelt Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, October 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, October 28th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Washington Avenue near 170 Washington Avenue for a dumpster.
- Monday, October 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, October 29th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Terrace Avenue from 18 Terrace Avenue to Western Avenue and both sides of Kent Street from 27 Kent Street to Partridge Street for city project.
- Monday, October 25th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, November 19th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue just east of South Pearl Street for service vehicles.
