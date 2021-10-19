Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, October 19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - COVID vaccines are available at Schenectady High School on Tuesday, October 19 for people aged 12 and older. The Schenectady City School District requires that 2021 Winter and Spring student-athletes be fully vaccinated by November 14 in order to participate.

The vaccine is free and a parent or guardian consent is required by filling out the consent form, accompanying the minor to the appointment, or being available by phone at the time of the appointment.