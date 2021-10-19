Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, October 19

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, October 19, Albany police released the emergency no parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming week.

Tuesday, October 19

  • 7:00 a.m. until Friday, October 29th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue from museum bridge east to the fire hydrant for cooling system repairs.

Wednesday, October 20

  • 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Eagle Street from Corning Place to Pine Street in front of City Hall for an event. 
  • 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, October 21st at 11:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus. 
  • 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 22nd at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of South Street from 20 South Street to Broadway for underground gas main repairs. 

Thursday, October 21

  • 12:00 p.m. until Saturday, October 23rd at 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Pine Avenue near 14 South Pine Avenue for service vehicles. 

Friday, October 22

  •  8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 165 Madison Avenue for a move. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 139 Lancaster Street for a move. 
  • 7:00 a.m. until Monday, October 25th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Croswell Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for service vehicles. 
  • 6:30 a.m. until Tuesday, October 26th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west sides of Marinello Terrace from 26-32 Marinello Terrace and Delaware Avenue near 423 Delaware Avenue for CIPP Lining Project. 

