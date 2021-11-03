Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 2, Albany Police released no parking restrictions in Albany for the upcoming week.
Wednesday, November 3
- Wednesday, November 3rd from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
Friday, November 5
- Friday, November 5th from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Hudson Avenue to Lancaster Street for twilight market.
- Friday, November 5th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, October 12th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Catherine Street from Clinton Street to four spaces west of Catherine Street and both sides of Elizabeth Street four spaces north and south of Catherine Street for roadwork.
Saturday, November 6
- Saturday, November 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of the south, eastbound lane of Hacket Boulevard from South Main Avenue to Fleetwood Avenue for curb and roadway work.
- Saturday, November 6th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for event vehicles.
- Saturday, November 6th from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of South Lake Avenue near 11 South Lake Avenue for a move.