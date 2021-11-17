Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released their upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany.
Wednesday, November 17
- Wednesday, November 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Clinton Avenue from Hawk Street to Ludlow Alley for a funeral.
- Wednesday, November 17th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for a bus.
Friday, November 19
- Friday, November 19th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Lodge Street just north of State Street for a bus.
- Friday, November 19th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for event vehicles.
- Friday, November 19th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Lake Avenue from Warren Street to Myrtle Avenue for a gas install.
Saturday, November 20
- Saturday, November 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Chestnut Street near 112 Chestnut Street and the west side of Ten Broeck Street near 22 Ten Broeck Street for a move.
- Saturday, November 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue near 324 Hudson Avenue for a move.