Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, November 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Saturday, November 13
- Saturday, November 13th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Delaware Avenue near St. James Church and the south side of St. James Place from Summit Avenue to Delaware Avenue for a funeral.
- Saturday, November 13th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, November 14th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avneue for a bus.
- Saturday, November 13th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, November 15th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Delaware Street from 7 Delaware Street to Clinton Street for service vehicles.
- Saturday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m. until Monday, November 15th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Morton Avenue from 130 Morton Avenue to Eagle Street for AWD vehicles.
- Saturday, November 13th at 9:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 24th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 355 State Street for service vehicles.
Monday, November 15
- Monday, November 15th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lexingston Avenue near 101 Lexington Avenue for service vehicles.
- Monday, November 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 137 Lancaster Street for a move.
- Monday, November 15th 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Cuyler Avenue from 7-11 Cuyler Avenue for service vehicles.
- Monday, November 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 16th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the Craige Avenue from Zoar Avenue to Dead End for service vehicles.
- Monday, November 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Myrtle Avenue from South Main Avenue to Ridgefield Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, November 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, November 26th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Fullerton Street from 20-28 Fullerton Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, November 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m.., parking will be restricted on both sides of Carrol Terrace from 13-17 Carrol Terrace, both sides of Libel Street from 24-54 Libel Street and both sides of Clinton Street from 112-116 Clinton Street for a city project.
- Monday, November 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of 1st Avenue from 15 First Avenue to Delaware Street, both sides of Delaware Terrace from 5 Delaware Terrace to Delaware Avenue and both sides of Alexander Street from 57-63 Alexander Street for a city project.
Tuesday, November 16
- Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, November 17th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lyric Avenue from Zoar Avenue to Tremont Street for service vehicles.
- Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 18th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Lake Avenue from Providence Street to Warren Street for a gas install.
- Tuesday, November 16th at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, November 19th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Chestnut Street near 167 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.
Wednesday, November 17
- Wednesday, November 17th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the Chestnut Street near 166 Chestnut Street for service vehicles.
- Wednesday, November 17th at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, November 18th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Bradford Street from 458-464 Bradford Street for AWD vehicles.
Thursday, November 18
- Thursday, November 18th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Warren Street from Philip Street to Grand Street for a special event.