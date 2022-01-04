Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 4

(KRON) – Twins Alfredo and Aylin were born in 2021 and 2022, just 15 minutes apart, at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California.

Parents Fatima Madrigal and Robert Trujillo welcomed a baby boy named Alfredo Antonio on New Year's Eve at 11:45 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, his little sister Aylin Yolanda entered the world at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.