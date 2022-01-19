Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, January 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Thursday, January 20
- On Thursday, January 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted in the area of St. James Church on Delaware Avenue for a funeral.
- On Thursday, January 20th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Howard Street in front of National Savings Bank for a move.
- On Thursday, January 20th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for event vehicles.
Friday, January 21
- On Friday, January 21st from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hamilton Street from Quail Street to the Dead End for service vehicles.
- Beginning on Friday, January 21st at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 115.5 Lancaster Street for a move.
Saturday, January 22
- On Saturday, January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 821 Lancaster Street and the east side of West Van Vechten Street near 45 Weat Van Vechten Street for a move.
- On Saturday, January 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 353 State Street for a move.
- On Saturday, January 22nd from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 84 Willett Street for a move.
- On Saturday, January 22nd from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street for service vehicles.