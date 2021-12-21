Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany for Christmas week, December 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions for Christmas week listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Tuesday, December 21

  • On Tuesday, December 21st 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Noonan Lane just west of Route 9 for AWD vehicles. 

Thursday, December 23

  • On Thursday, December 23rd from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 783 Lancaster Street for a move. 
  • On Thursday, December 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue near 4 Central Avenue for a move. 
  • Beginning on Thursday, December 23rd at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, January 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Park Avenue near 556-558 Park Avenue for service vehicles. 

