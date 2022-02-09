Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, February 8

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
no parking generic

No parking

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Thursday, February 10

  • On Thursday, February 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Grand Street from 65 Grand Street to Hamilton Street for service vehicles.
  • Beginning on Thursday, February 10th at 6:00 a.m. until Monday, February 14th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Morris Street from 459-469 Morris Street for service vehicles.

Friday, February 11

  • On Friday, February 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hamilton Street near 513 Hamilton Street for sewer repair.
  • On Friday, February 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for a funeral. 

Saturday, February 12

  • On Saturday, February 12th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for buses. 
  • On Saturday, February 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 367 Madison Avenue for a move.
  • On Saturday, February 12th from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Steuben Street from James Street to Broadway for service vehicles.
  • Beginning on Saturday, February 12th at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, February 18th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Yates Street just west of Quail Street for a dumpster. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19