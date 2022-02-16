ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Wednesday, February 16

On Wednesday, February 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for a funeral.

Friday, February 18

On Friday, February 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near State Street for a funeral.

for a funeral. On Friday, February 18th from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Broadway from Clinton Avenue to Van Tromp Street and both side of Pine Street from North Pearl Street to Chapel Street for AWD service vehicles.

Saturday, February 19