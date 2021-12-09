Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Friday, December 10
- Friday, December 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Elk Street just east of Dove Street for a truck delivery.
Saturday, December 11
- Saturday, December 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue near 377 Washington Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, December 11th from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for Last Run 5K:
- Both sides of State St. just east of Robin St.
- Both sides of Washington Ave. from S. Swan St. to Eagle St.
- Both sides of Washington Park Rd. just north of Hudson Ave.
- Both sides of N. Hawk St. from Elk St. to Washington Ave.
- Both sides of Eagle St. from State St. to Elk St.
- Both sides of Park St. from Lancaster St. to State St.
- Both sides of Elk St. just west of Eagle St.
- Both sides of Lodge St. from Pine St. to State St.
- Both sides of State St. from Eagle St. to Lodge St.
- Saturday, December 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street for Last Run 5K.
- Saturday, December 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Western Avenue near 156 Western Avenue for a move.
- Beginning on Saturday, December 11th at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 12th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from Grand Street to South Pearl Street for a crane.
- Beginning on Saturday, December 11th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 12th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for event vehicles.