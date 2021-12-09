Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, December 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Friday, December 10

  • Friday, December 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Elk Street just east of Dove Street for a truck delivery. 

Saturday, December 11

  • Saturday, December 11th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue near 377 Washington Avenue for a move. 
  • Saturday, December 11th from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for Last Run 5K:
    • Both sides of State St. just east of Robin St. 
    • Both sides of Washington Ave. from S. Swan St. to Eagle St.
    • Both sides of Washington Park Rd. just north of Hudson Ave. 
    • Both sides of N. Hawk St. from Elk St. to Washington Ave.
    • Both sides of Eagle St. from State St. to Elk St. 
    • Both sides of Park St. from Lancaster St. to State St. 
    • Both sides of Elk St. just west of Eagle St. 
    • Both sides of Lodge St. from Pine St. to State St. 
    • Both sides of State St. from Eagle St. to Lodge St. 
  • Saturday, December 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street for Last Run 5K.
  • Saturday, December 11th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Western Avenue near 156 Western Avenue for a move.
  • Beginning on Saturday, December 11th at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 12th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Hamilton Street from Grand Street to South Pearl Street for a crane. 
  • Beginning on Saturday, December 11th at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 12th at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue for event vehicles. 

