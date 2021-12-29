Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, December 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Wednesday, December 29
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 28 until Thursday, January 6 at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of South Lake Avenue from 73-99 South Lake Avenue for undergroud electrical repairs
Thursday, December 30
- On Thursday, December 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street for funeral vehicles.
- On Thursday, December 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Quail Street from Washington Avenue to State Street for a funeral.