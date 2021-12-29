Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, December 29

(NEXSTAR) – DoorDash recently announced it would be reinstating a company program that tells employees – including engineers, managers and top executives – to make one food delivery (or "dash") a month. It turns out, not everyone was interested in performing the company's eponymous task.

One employee voiced their concerns on the platform Blind, an app that lets people speak to others in their industry anonymously, reports MarketWatch. The post, titled "DoorDash making engineers deliver food," complained about the policy.