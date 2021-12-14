Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany, December 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The upcoming emergency no parking restrictions are listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Tuesday, December 14
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 14th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, December 16th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of State Street from 649-661 State Street for AWD vehicles.
- Beginning on Tuesday, December 14th at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, December 17th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Steuben Street from James Street to Broadway for service vehicles.
Wednesday, December 15
- Wednesday, December 15th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Clinton Avenue to the end of the Palace Theatre building for event vehicles.
- Wednesday, December 15th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue just east of Partridge Street and the east side of Partridge Street from Madison Avenue to Yates Street for a funeral.
- Beginning on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, December 17th at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue from 130-142 Central Avenue for AWD vehicles.
- Beginning on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:00 a.m. until Monday, December 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Magnolia Terrace near 22 Magnolia Terrace for a moving POD.
Thursday, December 16
- Thursday, December 16th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Parkwood Street 27-79 and 36-46 Parkwood Street for tree vehicles.
- Friday, December 17th from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 371 State Street for a move.
- Friday, December 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Spring Street just east of Henry Johnson Boulevard for a move.
- Friday, December 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 200 Lancaster Street for a move.
- Friday, December 17th from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street near 40 North Pearl Street for blood drive vehicles.
- Friday, December 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Elm Street near 66 Elm Street for a move.