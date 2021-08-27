Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany, August 26

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, August 26, Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions.

Saturday, August 28

  • 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Herkimer Street from South Pearl Street to Green Street for a special event.

Sunday, August 29

  • 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Jay Street near 220 Jay Street for a move. 

Monday, August 30

  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 409 Madison Avenue for a move. 
  • 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Cuyler Avenue from 41-59 Cuyler Avenue for service vehicles. 
  • Monday, August 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 341 Hudson Avenue for a move. 
  • Monday, August 30th at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 31st at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Hampton Street from Second Avenue to Leedale Street for road restoration. 
  • Monday August 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, September 1st at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lincoln Avenue from Roosevelt Street to Homestead Avenue for gas install. 
  • Monday, August 30th at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, August 2nd at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Henry Johnson Boulevard near 15 Henry Johnson Boulevard for a lift. 
  • Monday, August 30th at 7:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 2nd at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of South Ferry Street from 65-71 South Ferry Street for service vehicles. 
  • Monday, August 30th at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, September 30th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Myrtle Avenue near 161 Myrtle Avenue for service vehicles.

