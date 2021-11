Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with handgun possession in Albany. Police arrested him after a fight call on Lark Street.

On Tuesday, November 2, at around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Second Streets for reports of a large fight. When officers arrived they dispersed a large group and learned that occupants of a vehicle that had just left the scene, were in possession of a handgun.