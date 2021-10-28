Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released their no parking schedule from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31.
Friday, October 29
- Friday, October 29th at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday, October 30th at 2:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Green Street from State Street to Beaver Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, October 30
- Saturday, October 30th from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street from Wilson Street to Clinton Avenue and the north side of Clinton Avenue just west of North Pearl Street for busses.
- Saturday, October 30th from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of North Pearl Street just north of Sheridan Avenue for an event bus.
Sunday, October 31
- Sunday, October 31st from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 28 Willettt Street for a move.
- Sunday, October 31st from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Manning Boulevard from Lark Drive to Arbor Drive for a special event.