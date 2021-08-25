Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:
no parking generic

no parking generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.

Wednesday, August 25

  • 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for paving:
    • Both sides of Summit Ave. from Marinello Terr. to Barclay St. 
    • Both sides of Marinello Terr. from Delaware Ave. to Dead End. 
    • Both sides of Barclay St. from Delaware Ave. to Dead End. 
  • 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted near 515 Second Street for an event.

Thursday, August 26

  • 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Livingston Avenue to Colonie Street for service vehicles. 

Friday, August 27

  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 151 Lancaster Street for a move. 
  • 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 146 Lancaster Street for a move. 
  • 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Street from Lark Street to North Swan Street for paving. 
  • Friday, August 27th at 6:00 a.m., until Monday, August 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Danker Avenue from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for road restoration.
  • Friday, August 27th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, September 3rd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Beaver Street from 40-50 Beaver Street for service vehicles. 

Saturday, August 28

  • 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Morris Street near 172 Morris Street for a move. 
  • 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Ridgefield Streetfrom Peyster Street to Myrtle Avenue for a special event. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 75 Willett Street for a move. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Clinton Avenue from North Pearl Street to Chapel Street for service vehicles. 
  • 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Upper Lincoln Park Road from Delaware Avenue to MLK Boulevard for a special event. 
  • 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 608 Madison Avenue for a move. 
  • Saturday, August 28th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Delaware Avenue near 292 Delaware Avenue for a move. 
  • Saturday, August 28th at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 327 Hudson Avenue for a move. 
  • Saturday, August 28th at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 1010 Madison Avenue and the west side of Dove Street near 79 Dove Street for a move.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire