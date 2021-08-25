Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow.
Wednesday, August 25
- 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the following streets for paving:
- Both sides of Summit Ave. from Marinello Terr. to Barclay St.
- Both sides of Marinello Terr. from Delaware Ave. to Dead End.
- Both sides of Barclay St. from Delaware Ave. to Dead End.
- 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., parking will be restricted near 515 Second Street for an event.
Thursday, August 26
- 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Livingston Avenue to Colonie Street for service vehicles.
Friday, August 27
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Street near 151 Lancaster Street for a move.
- 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 146 Lancaster Street for a move.
- 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Second Street from Lark Street to North Swan Street for paving.
- Friday, August 27th at 6:00 a.m., until Monday, August 30th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Danker Avenue from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for road restoration.
- Friday, August 27th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, September 3rd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Beaver Street from 40-50 Beaver Street for service vehicles.
Saturday, August 28
- 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Morris Street near 172 Morris Street for a move.
- 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Ridgefield Streetfrom Peyster Street to Myrtle Avenue for a special event.
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 75 Willett Street for a move.
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Clinton Avenue from North Pearl Street to Chapel Street for service vehicles.
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Upper Lincoln Park Road from Delaware Avenue to MLK Boulevard for a special event.
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 608 Madison Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, August 28th at 7:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 29th at 8:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Delaware Avenue near 292 Delaware Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, August 28th at 8:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 31st at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Hudson Avenue near 327 Hudson Avenue for a move.
- Saturday, August 28th at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 1010 Madison Avenue and the west side of Dove Street near 79 Dove Street for a move.
