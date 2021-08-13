Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police announced upcoming no parking restrictions for the upcoming week.
Friday, August 13
- Friday, August 13 at 8:00 a.m. until Sunday, August 15th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Washington Avenue from 501-511 Washington Avenue for building and codes.
Sunday, August 15
- Sunday, August 15 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Western Avenue near 21 Western Avenue for a move.
- Sunday, August 15 at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, August 25th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Lancaster Stret near 163 Lancaster Street for a lift.
Monday, August 16
- Monday, August 16 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Cuyler Avenue from 47-51 Cuyler Avenue for service vehicles.
- Monday, August 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of State Street near 355 State Street for a move.
- Monday, August 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 17th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Warren Street near 844 Warren Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, August 16th at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 17th at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Clinton Avenue from Ten Broeck Street to North Hawk Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, August 16th at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 17th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Madison Avenue near 486 Madison Avenue for a crane.
- Monday, August 16th at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Sheridan Avenue just west of Eagle Street for a bus.
- Monday, August 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, August 18th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Dana Avenue near 58 Dana Avenue for a moving POD.
- Monday, August 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, August 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street near 216 Lancaster Street for service vehicles.
- Monday, August 16th at 7:00 a.m. until Friday, August 20th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Providence Street from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue for a gas install.