Upcoming Emergency No Parking Restrictions in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police released upcoming emergency no parking restrictions beginning Tuesday, August 10.
Tuesday, August 10
- 6:00 a.m. until Friday, August 13 at 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Columbia Street fro Chapel Street to North Pearl Street for underground electrical repairs.
Wednesday, August 11
- Wednesday, August 11 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, August 13 at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the both side of Jefferson Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street and both sides of Colonie Street from Northern Boulevard to Pennsylvania Avenue for paving.
Thursday, August 12
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Willett Street near 42 Willett Street for a move.
- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Irving Street near 2 Irving Street for service vehicles.
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Lark Street near 223 Lark Street for a move.
- 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Morris Street near 170 Morris Street for a move.
- Thursday, August 12 until Sunday, August 15 at 11:59 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Lancaster Street just west of Lark Street for service vehicles.
- Thursday, August 12 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, August 17 at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of Ver Planck Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for gas install.
Friday, August 13
- 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Robin Street near 105 Robin Street for a move.
- 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the east side of Edgecomb Street near 23 Edgecomb Street for a move.
- Friday, August 13th at 7:00 a.m. until Saturday, August 14th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of State Street near 338 State Street for a move.