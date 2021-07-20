Upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

WILBARGER CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The affidavit charging a Vernon pastor with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl alleges he groomed her for sex by counseling her at church, getting her a job, and providing her with meth, both at the church and a motel.

Brian Keith Pounds, 45, remains jailed in Wichita County on a $200,000 bond. Pounds was listed on websites as minister at First Assembly of God Church in Vernon, and also as a Chaplain at Tyson Foods in Vernon.