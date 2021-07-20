ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police announced upcoming emergency no parking restrictions in Albany.
Thursday, July 22
- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Hudson Avenue near 344 Hudson Avenue for service vehicles.
- 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Madison Avenue near 984 Madison Avenue for service vehicles.
- 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of 70 Second Avenue near 70 Second Avenue for funeral vehicles.
- 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 23rd at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the west side of West Erie Street from Fairview Avenue to New Scotland Avenue for gas install.
- 7:00 a.m. until Saturday, July 24th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Yates Street near 474 Yates Street for a move.
- 7:00 a.m. until Friday, July 23rd at 4:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the even side of Robin Street from Sherman Street to Elk Street and the even side of Elk Street from 366 Elk Street to Robin Street for electrical pole replacement.
- 9:00 a.m. until Sunday, July 25th at 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Corning Place near 67 Corning Place for service vehicles.
- 7:00 a.m. until Wednesday, July 28th at 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Danker Street from Washington Avenue to Lincoln Avenue for gas install.
Friday, July 23rd
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the north side of Central Avenue near 327 Central Avenue for a move.